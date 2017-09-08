Independence Township hunting ordinance draft

Here’s Independence Township’s proposed boundaries for hunting. Hunting would be allowed in the pink areas.

According to the new ordinance, bow hunting allowed in the entire township, as long as state laws and guidelines are followed;

Firearm hunting allowed in restricted areas, as long as state laws and guidelines are followed;

No hunting with center-fire rifles or handguns; and

In areas where hunting is permitted, the draft plan would not prevent private property owners from adopting

and enforcing more restrictive rules for hunting on their property.