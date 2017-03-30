More info wanted before vote on paid-parking initiative

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

The city Parking Committee asked for an up or down vote on paid parking in city-owned lots at Monday’s City Council meeting, but the council took no action.

“The committee is at a standstill,” said Rick Detkowski, member of the council and parking committee.

“Further actions are dependent upon the result of the paid parking initiative,” according to a March 22 Parking Committee Report. “Essentially, we can address issues such as open vs. permit parking on Church/Buffalo/Washington more effectiveley once the paid parking decision is made.”

“I don’t want anyone spinning their wheels and wasting their time,” said Mayor Steven Percival.

Council member Sharron Catallo said more information is needed.

“I find it difficlt to make a decision on paid parking when we know so little about it,” said Catallo, whose son, restaurant owner Curt Catallo, spoke against paid parking at the March 13 city council meeting. “The cost to the village, the cost to anybody who’s using that parking – we don’t know any of the criteria.”

City Manager Jonathan Smith said he will meet with one or more cities with historic districts to discuss how they have addressed parking.

Percival said creating a paid-parking system would make it more likely the Clarkston Mills would open its lot on Depot Road to public paid parking, which would provide more spaces.

Steve Arkwright, former mayor, said the city’s decision should be independent of the Mills owners’ decision to open their lot to paid parking.

“We can’t make decisions based on what individual businesses do,” Arkwright said. “If they want to charge, let them charge.”

Percival said he will meet with the owners later this week.