Interviews for school superintendent

The Board of Education’s interviews of three finalists for Superintendent of Schools will be on Monday, May 7, starting at 5 p.m. All are invited to attend the interviews at the Clarkston Community Schools Board Room, 6389 Clarkston Road, and will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the Board of Education.

5-5:50 p.m., Pamela Campbell, Ph.D.

Dr. Campbell has been the Superintendent in Columbia Community Schools since 2012. She previously served as superintendent in Tekonsha, MI (4 years), Lansing Christian Schools, MI (4 years), and Montpelier, OH (4 years). She started her career as a teacher of Mathematics and Computer Applications in Kansas and later served as Assistant Principal and Principal in Jonesville, MI. A graduate of Michigan State University, Dr. Campbell earned her doctorate in Education Administration in 2012.

6-6:50 p.m., Derrick Lopez, J.D.

Superintendent Lopez has been serving as Southfield’s interim leader since July of 2017, having previously served as Associate Superintendent for Instructional Services and School Performance. Highlights of Lopez’s career include serving as the inaugural CEO for the Homewood Children’s Village in Pittsburgh (3 years), Chief of High School Reform for Pittsburgh Public Schools (3 years), and High school Principal in Berkley, MI (3 years). Lopez earned his Master’s degree in Education Administration from Marygrove College, his Juris Doctorate from Cornell Law School and is currently completing his Ph.D. in Education Policy at Michigan State University.

7-7:50 p.m., Shawn P. Ryan

Superintendent Ryan has been acting as interim leader of Clarkston since January of 2018. Ryan’s service to Clarkston Community Schools began more than two decades ago as a Science Teacher (5 years) – since that time he has served as Assistant Principal (2 years), High School Principal (6 years), and, most recently, Deputy Superintendent since 2010. Ryan possesses a BA in Biology/Chemistry from St. Vincent College, an MA in Education Leadership from Eastern Michigan University as well as an Administrator Certificate.