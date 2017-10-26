Jack Kenneth ZIEGLER

ZIEGLER, Jack Kenneth of Clarkston; unexpectedly October 25, 2107; age 19. Loving son of Michele Ziegler and David Ziegler. Beloved brother of Dylan Ziegler. Cherished grandson of Gerald and Carol Peruski and Sharen Rae and the late Kenneth Ziegler. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Friends may visit Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com