James A. FENBERT

FENBERT, James A.; of Clarkston; November 27, 2017; age 77; husband of Maryann for 54 years; father of Bob (Clare) Fenbert, Jeannie (Mike) Moss, Tom (Danielle) Fenbert, Ed (Tina) Fenbert; grandpa of Patrick, Julia, Ryan, Jacob, Zachery, Franklin, Henry; brother of Hank, Steve, John, Mike, Charron. Jim was a graduate of University of Detroit and retired manager from Ford, Sterling Plant. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his family. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Thursday 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com