James B. SEARS

SEARS, James B. “Jim” of White Lake; September 5, 2017; age 74. Loving husband of Carol for 51 years. Proud father of Shelly (Dana) Harmon, Tammie (John) Nagridge and Stefanie (Chris) Martindale; cherished grandpa of Justin Harmon, Natalie, Ryan and Jason Martindale; dear brother of Charles (Marge) Sears; brother-in-law of John (Theresa) Janczarek. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jim retired from General Motors after 38.5 years of service. He served in the United States Navy. Rosary Monday 7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Monday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Memorial Mass Tuesday10 am at Church of the Holy Spirit, Highland. Inurnment with Military Honors Tuesday 2:30 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice to aid with Hurricane Harvey survivors. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com