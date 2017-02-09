James D. BRENNER

BRENNER, James D. of Holly; February 8, 2017; age 71. Loving husband of Alice for 51 years; beloved father of James (Kelli) Brenner and Kimberly Perry; proud grandpa of Morgen and Noah; brother of Edward (Sue) Brenner, Peggy (Nick) Ritz, Kaye Allen, Debbie (Dennis) Burrill, Cindy Brenner and Mary (Steve) Watkins. James retired from General Motors. He enjoyed hunting, U.K.C. events and spending time with his grandchildren. Memorial Service 12:30 pmMonday, February 13, 2017 at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Monday 11:30 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com