James D. EGLER

EGLER, James D.; of Clarkston; formerly of Wyandotte & Riverview; passed peacefully on May 12, 2018; age 84; beloved husband of Connie for 60 years; wonderful dad of Deanna (late Robert) Olsen & Donald Egler; incredible grandpa of Alexis Egler, Paige Olsen, Dana Olsen & Austin Egler; brother of Martin (late Janet) Egler, Harry (Donna) Egler & Alfred (Katie) Egler; preceded in death by his mother Esther Lance & brother Robert Egler.  Jim was a Navy veteran who proudly served in the Korean War. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern MI University and his Master’s & Ed Specialist Degree from Wayne State University. He worked his entire career in the Southgate School District as a teacher, counselor and principal at Schafer High School, Davidson & Northpointe Elementary schools.  Jim was known for his quick wit and enjoyed his retirement years as an avid golfer. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, ClarkstonThursday 3-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Heart to Heart Hospice.  Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com

