JAMES D. WILEY

WILEY, JAMES D., “Jim” of Waterford, formerly of Alpena, died April 19, 2017 at 69 years of age. Beloved husband of Linda (nee. Hamp) for 46 years; loving father of Genelle (Michael) Fahey, Derek (Jenna) Wiley and Abby (Colin) Gibbs; dearest grandfather of Colin (Amanda), Logan, Luke, Brayden, Wiley, Brea, Cameron, Travis, Kathryn and Jordan. Also survived by his siblings Lorraine (Jimmy) Patrick, Glynda (the late Tom) Butters, Larry (Patty) Wiley, Betty (Ben) Adams; his brother in law Bob (Linda) Hamp and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by brothers Bob and Don, sister Ruth and brother in law Ronald. Jim retired from the Michigan State Police after 25 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman; he officiated for over 30 years with the Michigan High School sports programs, he also started and coached the Wolf Pack travel team in Clarkston. He loved his grandchildren and would never miss any of their sporting events. Memorial service 4:00 p.m. Saturday April 22, 2017 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy. Clarkston). Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial Donations may be made to Wolf Pack in c/o Chris Wasilk (6710 Sun Valley Dr, Clarkston, MI 48348). To send an online condolences, please visitwww.CoatsFuneralHome.com