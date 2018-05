James E. KENNEDY

KENNEDY, James E. “Jim”; of Ortonville formerly of Southfield; May 8, 2018; age 65; husband of Cheryl; father of Julie (Adam) Gremli, James “Jimmy” (Tiffany) Kennedy II, Elizabeth Kennedy & Rebecca (Corey) Ronk; grandpa of Carter, Hunter, Carson & Nora; son in law of Barb & Gerald Mahar; brother of Thomas (Marie) Kennedy & Nancy (Randy) Fisher; brother in law of Jerry (Mandy) Mahar & Deborah (Bob) Gersell; preceded in death by his parents Thomas Kennedy & Bonnie Flanagan. Jim loved woodworking, hunting, fishing and spending time at home with his family. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday from 3-9 pm. Funeral ServiceMonday 11 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church Building Fund. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com