James LITWIN

LITWIN, James “Jim”; of Clarkston, May 1, 2018; age 77; loving husband of Valerie for over 30 years; special father of Linda (Joe) Dantonio; grandpa “doggie” of Alyssa, Joe and John; brother of George (Kathy) Litwin; Jim will be especially missed by his loving boys Stingray, Lovey and Clue. He was an avid fan of the University of Michigan and was proud of his years of education there. Jim was a corvette collector and a member of America’s Corvette Club. He loved working with his dogs on obedience and agility and was a member of Sportsmen’s Dog Training Club. Jim enjoyed his time on the water and promoting boating safety as a member of Grosse Pointe Power Squadron. He was a devoted golfer and would practice any opportunity he could get. Jim spent nearly 60 years in the insurance industry and was working, most recently, at Total Insurance Services. He worked very hard to earn his certifications of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) as well as Certified Risk Manager (CRM). Funeral Service Saturday 10am at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit Friday 4-8pm. Memorial donations may be made to The Golden Retriever Lifetime Study through the Morris Animal Foundation. Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com