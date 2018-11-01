James Peter Hettich

James “Jim” Peter Hettich, 64, of Olivet, died October 28, 2018. Jim was born September 24, 1954 in Pontiac, MI, to Clentis “Tex” and Inga (Wiltfang) Hettich. Jim graduated from Clarkston High school in 1972. Jim worked for Grand Trunk Railroad followed by CN Railroad for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2003. He was a very successful poker player, winning numerous tournaments at different casinos. Jim also had a passion for the outdoors, he loved fishing, hunting, and traveling around the country in his 2008 Corvette. Jim’s biggest passion in life was his son Zachary.

James is survived by nephews, Gregory Hettich and Jeff Hettich; niece, Michelle Riteman; life partner, Cindy Lawrence. James was preceded in death by his parents; son, Zachary Hettich; and brother, Ralph Hettich; plus his dog, Re.

