James S. TINSON

TINSON, James S. “Jim” of Waterford; March 29, 2017; age 83. Loving husband of Jean for 60 years; beloved father of Dawn Stoutenburg, Jim Tinson and Steven (Lisa) Tinson; proud grandpa of Jenna (John Kroll) Stoutenburg, Cassie (Ross Nickels) Stoutenburg and Jessye Tinson; cherished great grandpa of Angela and Kegan Collins; dear brother of Pat (Gay) Tinson, Joe (Shirley) Tinson, Sue (Tubb) Berridge, Sandy (Ray) DeGrow, Sally (late Tom) Hoolihan, Don (Debbie) Hutchings and Jack (Barb) Hutchings. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jim retired from the Oakland County Road Commission but he was most proud of owning Tinson Tax Service for over 50 years. Memorial Mass Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford where friends may visitSaturday after 10 am. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic School. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com