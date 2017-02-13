Janet Ahearn FRERICKS

FRERICKS, Janet Ahearn; of Waterford formerly of Caseville & Royal Oak; February 11, 2017; age 77; wife of Jerry; sister of Bernie Ahearn; also many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by her five sisters. Janet retired after 37 years from Warren Consolidated Schools as an elementary teacher. She volunteered with CARE House of Oakland County as a court appointed special advocate for children and enjoyed flower gardening. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to CARE House of Oakland County. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com