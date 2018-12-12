Janet Marie Badgero

By on No Comment

Badgero, Janet Marie of Clarkston.  Died Monday, December 10, 2018.   She was 74.   Born July 28, 1944 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Sol and Dorothy (nee: Lancaster) Spector.  She is survived by her loving husband of more than 40 years, Paul Badgero; one step-son, Scott (Dawn) Badgero; two grandchildren, Delanee and Brayden Badgero. Janet was a Registered Nurse and she loved her Dachshunds.  Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League.   Envelopes are available at the funeral home.  To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com

Janet Marie Badgero added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.