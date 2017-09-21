Janis M. FOX-HEROUX

FOX-HEROUX, Janis M. formerly of Clarkston and Auburn Hills; September 20, 2017; age 90. Preceded in death by husband Charles Robert “Bob” Heroux, siblings Arthur Stiles, George Stiles, Marie Wherritt and Ardis Pawley. Mother of Sheila (late Wayne) Carpenter, Penny (Terry) Humphrey, Larry Fox, Peggy Vastine, Linda Ross and Dan (Debi) Fox. Grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 18. Sister of Hilda Couturier. Also survived by 3 step daughters. Janis retired from Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital after 29 ½ years. She made quilts for the Linus Club, enjoyed sewing, square dancing and traveling around the country. Memorial Service Monday, September 25, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Monday 11:30 am until time of the service. Inurnment at Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.