JASON L. PELUSHEWSKI

PELUSHEWSKI, JASON L.; of Clarkston; passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2017 due to a brainstem stroke; age 46; son of Darla (late Nick) Pelushewski; stepfather of Courtney (Joshua) Barber & Jeremy (Cassie) Ducharme; grandpa of Benton, Kinsley Addie, Parker & Owen; brother of Cindy (Don) Hodgson & Tracy (Eric) Brockman; uncle of Jenna, Jami, Mitchell, Nick & Jesse; great uncle of Sophia, Sawyer, Aidan, Jakob & Juston; dear friend and former husband of Pam Pelushewski. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Ruby; preceded in death by his siblings Nick Pelushewski & Marcy Makuch. Special thanks to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital Comfort Care staff. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, November 3rd from 4:00p.m.-8:00 p.m.; contact family directly for location. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to a gofundme account or MI Humane Society. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com