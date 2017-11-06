Jeanette Arline HICKS

HICKS, Jeanette Arline (Morey) of Whitehall, formerly of Saginaw; November 4, 2017; Age 87. Loving wife of Delbert G. (“Jerry”) Hicks for 66 years; beloved mother of Mark (Suzanne) Hicks, Matthew (Theresa) Hicks and the Honorable Timothy (Dr. Nancy) Hicks; doting grandmother of Amber, Faith, Alyssa, Brendan, Dylan, Sarah, Andrew (Jessica), and Peter. Great grandmother of Eleanor, Adelyn and Evan. Jeanette was a popular and talented student in her hometown of Pontiac, and developed relationships with friends from those days which lasted almost 80 years. She was a talented homemaker and cook, and loving nothing more than serving feasts for family and friends. Over the years, she and Jerry welcomed folks from Germany, Sweden, Brazil, Japan, Colombia, South Africa and Great Britain into their home. She and Jerry traveled widely, with trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, and South Africa. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Saginaw and served her community in leadership positions with the Shields Lions, as a member of the Thomas Township Library Board, and through various school organizations. Memorial Service Friday, November 10, at 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 11:30 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Saginaw YMCA or Leader Dogs for the Blind. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com