Jeffrey Allen BURKETT

BURKETT, Jeffrey Allen of Clarkston; February 1, 2017; age 12; loving son of David and Wendy Burkett; beloved brother of Jacob Burkett and Alex (Ashley) Burkett; grandson of Ken Sr. and Jan LaVictoire and Gwayne and the late Linda Burkett; uncle of Sarah, Abigail, Jackson and Harper; nephew of Ken (Alyssa) LaVictoire Jr., Scott Burkett and Terry (Lucie) Burkett; cousin of Madeline, Shelby and Sabra.

Jeffrey was a 6th grade student at Sashabaw Middle School. He was involved in many sports, including soccer for the Michigan Impact Soccer Club. Along with being a talented soccer player, Jeffrey also played baseball and tennis. He was also experienced in archery and was in training to be a certified scuba diver. Being the determined person he was, Jeffrey also dominated the area of music. As a student, he studied both piano and the trumpet. While becoming a skilled pianist, Jeffrey achieved many musical awards for his growing love of music. Jeffrey was involved with the school’s drama club and enjoyed participating in talent shows and theatre workshops. At home, he became highly skilled on the scroll saw and enjoyed woodworking. He spread that joy by giving his wood pieces as gifts. He loved the outdoors and riding his bike. From exploring the woods to digging in the dirt, he was always designing, creating, building and turning his imagination into reality. Jeffrey never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.

Friends may visit Sunday 12-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Monday 10 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flower memorials, donations may be made to:

Clarkston Community Schools Instrumental Music Program

Or

The Ike & Ella Foundation (Charity to help offset the costs of funerals for children).

Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com