Jeffrey Lynn Hetherington, formerly of Clarkston, passed away Oct. 20, 2017, at age 71.

He leaves behind his wife, Linda, his children Randall (Jessica), Mark (Jamie), Holly (Doug), and their mother Jorja. Jeff also had five grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews; brother Ron (Eleanor); and sister April (Ronnie). He is preceded in death and reunited with his parents, Bruce and Kay, as well as his beloved niece, Lori.

Born Sept. 18, 1946, Jeff was a longtime resident of Clarkston, later residing in New Port Richey, Fla. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Grand Trunk Railroad. He played hockey, was an avid hunter, loved the Upper Peninsula, and enjoyed horse racing.

Jeff’s family thanks so many friends for their thoughts and prayers.