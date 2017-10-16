Jerome C. SOVA

SOVA, Jerome C. formerly of Clarkston; October 13, 2017; age 88; preceded in death by his wife Shirley of 67 years & son Ron (Sue) Sova; loving father of Sherrie (Don) Gilboe, Dennis (Beth) Sova, Chuck (Sharon) Sova & Tim Sova; proud grandfather of 13 & great grandfather of 10; brother of Rosemary (Chet) Fenlon; brother in law of Charles (Sharon) Chamberlain. Jerome retired from General Motors after 43 years of service. Rosary Service Sunday 4:30 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association. online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com