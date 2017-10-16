Jerome C. SOVA

By on No Comment

SOVA, Jerome C. formerly of Clarkston; October 13, 2017; age 88; preceded in death by his wife Shirley of 67 years & son Ron (Sue) Sova; loving father of Sherrie (Don) Gilboe, Dennis (Beth) Sova, Chuck (Sharon) Sova & Tim Sova; proud grandfather of 13 & great grandfather of 10; brother of Rosemary (Chet) Fenlon; brother in law of Charles (Sharon) Chamberlain.  Jerome retired from General Motors after 43 years of service.  Rosary Service Sunday 4:30 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm.  Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.  online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com

Jerome C. SOVA added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.