Jerrie Pauline PERKINS

PERKINS, Jerrie Pauline, of Fenton, formerly of Waterford and Clarkston; October 26, 2017. Preceded in death by her husband J.P. and sons William and Marvin and her sister Carol Lutz. Loving mother of Jayetta (Harold) Eames, Lawrence (Sharon) Perkins, Kelvin (Cheryl) Perkins and Winifred Perkins. Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 9. Sister of Lois (Arnold) Kottmann, Leon Decker, Arlene Van Bibber, and Jim (Pam) Decker. Friends may visit Friday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com