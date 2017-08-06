Jerry V. FARSTVEDT

FARSTVEDT, Jerry V.; of Lake Orion formerly of Pontiac; August 6, 2017; age 69; husband of Diane (nee Norberg); father of John B. (Kim) Farstvedt & Julie (Greg) Brandt; “Peepa” of Kiersten, Madison, Brian, Jack, Christian, Ashley & Jackson; son of Dora “Bea” (the late John) Farstvedt; son in law of Louis (the late Yvonne) Norberg; brother of John (Nancy), Jeff (Penny) and JoAnn (John Maranzano) Taylor. Jerry served in the U.S. Army, Vietnam Era. He had worked as Commercial Loan Officer, Pontiac State Bank and later as Senior Vice President, Oxford Bank. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Service Thursday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Cemetery service with military honors Thursday 12:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to The Daisy Project which provides recreational opportunities for special needs children.

