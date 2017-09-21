JESSICA’S JOURNAL: Autumn Arrives

Despite the good weather we’ve been having of late, summer has definitely turned the heat down, showing we are indeed on our way to the brisk season of autumn.

Michigan is one of the best places to be during this season; the state abounds with ever-changing tree colors, bountiful cider and donuts, and several infamous haunted houses.

I know many hate to see the summer come to an end, myself included, but I love to think of the activities of the coming months.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is an early signal of fall for me. I’ll be going twice this year to enjoy the turkey legs, comedy shows and wine tastings, all while treading through the muddiest of fair grounds.

After the medieval excitement, it’s time to start thinking of the best time to go to Yates Cider Mill without an hour long wait, and picking an opportune time to visit my East Lansing friends and convincing them to head over to Uncle John’s Cider Mill.

This trip usually involves a visit to the pumpkin patch, followed by the all important fall tradition of carving a Jack O’-Lantern. Part of this tradition is a contest of who can carve the best pumpkin. I never win, strangely having no artistic ability on paper also transfers over to no artistic carving abilities, but I try.

Next comes the flurry of costumes, candy, parties and, most importantly, haunted attractions. For some reason, scary movies are a capital NO for me, but I love haunted houses; they’re more adventurous than scary. I’ve yet to try a haunted corn maze, it’s on the list.

In the interest of not buying yet another cheap Halloween costume, I’m simply going to be a witch this year. I am excited to be able to hand out candy to trick or treaters in my neighborhood for the first time ever.

Though there’s a lot more to the autumn season, like turkey dinners and hunting trips, my mind will be focused on cinnamon donuts and hay rides, haunted or otherwise, until at least the first of November, where we can enjoy about three weeks before being completely bombarded with holiday music. Happy Fall Clarkston!

–Jessica Steeley