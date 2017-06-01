JESSICA’S JOURNAL: History alive

These last few weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of learning about some of Clarkston’s history and the history of The Clarkston News.

I attended a history presentation put on by the Clarkston Area Historical Society at Clarkston Elementary and I presented some history about The Clarkston News to second graders visiting the newsroom.

This recent immersion in local history has helped me remember my love for history and the importance of preserving it, whether through class lessons, literature, or museums.

It’s been a while since I had a class focused solely on history, the last was probably AP U.S. History in tenth grade, and I don’t read many historical novels, fiction or otherwise. My favorite way to supplement historical knowledge is through museums.

Though I’ve been there countless times, I love spending the day at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, especially during the warmer months when I can also visit Greenfield Village.

For me, it’s not limited to just history, all kinds of displays and exhibits at different types of institutions are attractive and exciting, be it art, science, history, anything really.

Clarkston is such a family oriented town, I would encourage families to take advantage of the learning available for you and your children, especially outside the classroom.

There are opportunities as close as Auburn Hills, with the aquarium at Great Lakes Crossing, or as affordable as the Detroit Institute of Arts, where admission is free.

On vacations especially, museums, art galleries, and science centers are an interactive activity for anyone to enhance their learning and have a new experience.

I’ve been to World War II museums in Hawaii and New Orleans, art galleries in Chicago and London, The Louvre, The National September 11 Memorial & Museum, the Walk of Fame, several places I’ve gone to on vacations with friends and places my parents took me on childhood vacations.

Museums helped instill a love of knowledge and learning inside me and I think everyone benefits from visiting such interesting, unique institutions.

– Jessica Steeley