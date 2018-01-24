Joan B. KACZOROWSKI

KACZOROWSKI, Joan B. of Clarkston; Went to be with the Lord January 23, 2018; age 85. Beloved wife of Edward for 61 years. Loving mother of Greg (fiancé Kathy Christy) Kay. Joan retired from General Motors. Friends may visit Thursday 6-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Friday 11 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting starting at 10 am. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Private Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com