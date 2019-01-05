JOAN MARIE MASON

MASON, JOAN MARIE of Clarkston, passed away Friday January 4, 2018 at 88 years of age. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Milford. Loving Mother of Michael (Chris) Mason, Gordon (Nancy) Mason, Gary (Debby) Mason and Marcia (Bruce) Mercado; cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother of many. Joan was devoted to her family, and to the love of her life, Milford. She was raised in Charlotte, Michigan, where she and Milford were high school sweethearts. She was a talented artist in many different mediums. Joan saw the beauty in nature around her, whether in the garden or in walking the beach looking for Petoskey stones or shells. Joan loved spending summers with Milford and family in Frankfort, where they shared a vacation home, and winters in Bradenton, Florida, on the shores of the Gulf. They would often get together for Clarkston reunions in Bradenton. A longtime resident of Clarkston, Joan was an active member of the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club, Clarkston United Methodist Church, and in earlier years was a Cub Scout den mother, belonged to Dance Club and Jaycettes. Joan and Milford shared many wonderful years together, and are now united again in eternity. Funeral service, Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 1:00 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston). The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 8 PM. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence, please visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.