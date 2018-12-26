Joanne KOZLOWICZ

KOZLOWICZ, Joanne of Clarkston; unexpectedly passed away in her sleep on Christmas morning. Beloved wife of Richard for 56 years. Loving mother of Deanna (Brian) Donahoo, Suzanne (Thomas) Urbin, Brian (Michele) Kozlowicz and Kevin Kozlowicz. Preceded in death by her grandsons Lukas and Reece. Proud grandma of Rochelle, Sean, Amanda, Thomas Jr., Courtney, Mitchell, Jacob, Megan, Benjamin and Olivia. Great grandma of Juliana, Brooklyn and Macie. Dear sister of Joseph (Linda) Hart. Joanne was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 3-8 pm with a Rosary Service at 7 pm. Funeral Mass 11 am Saturday, December 29, 2018 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or Salvation Army. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com