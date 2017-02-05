John A. MOFFAT

MOFFAT, John A.; of Waterford; February 3, 2017; age 87; loving husband of Nancy for 56 years; beloved father of Nancy (Mike) Fijal; step-father of Shannon (Jim) Williams, Kristen (Don) Tottingham, Kevin (Annette) Riley and Michael Riley; grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 1. John retired from the Waterford Public Schools as Athletic Director and coach for Waterford Kettering and Waterford Township High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a canine military trainer. Funeral Service Tuesday 12:30 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends and family may visit Tuesday 11:30 am until time of the service. Private Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to K 9s for Warriors. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com