John C. SHEFFIELD

SHEFFIELD, John C. of Burton; formerly of Clarkston; April 21, 2017; age 82. Preceded in death by his wife Nancy, siblings Willis “Bill” (Celia) Sheffield, Jr. and Ruth Evans; beloved father of Timothy (Jayne) Sheffield; proud grandfather of Wesley (Amber) Harden, Jonathan Sheffield and Rebecca Sheffield; great grandfather of Shea Burke, Emma Harden and Samuel Sheffield; brother of Thomas (Dana) Sheffield and Theodore (Bonnie) Sheffield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John retired as a mail carrier after 35 years of service. Funeral ServiceFriday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visitThursday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Interment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Children’s Home. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com