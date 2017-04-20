John F. O’NEILL Jr.

O’NEILL Jr., John F.; of Waterford; April 18, 2017; age 66; Loving Husband of Shari; Devoted Father of Michelle (Joe) Landry, Tricia (Jarame) Baldwin, Patrick O’Neill, Johnny O’Neill, Shawn Benscoter; Fun-filled Grandpa of Jack, Madeline, Zach, Hannah, Skilee, Katelyn; Son in Law of Essie (Otis Watts) Dills; Brother in Law of Eddie (Roberta) Dills, Steve (Michelle) Watts; preceded in death by his parents John & Margaret O’Neill. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford where friends may gather at the church at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery Franklin, North Carolina. Onlineguestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com