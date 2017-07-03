John J. NICHOLSON

obit nicholson, johnNICHOLSON, John J.; of Clarkston; July 2, 2017; age 87; father of John (Alice) Nicholson, Karen Nicholson, Diane Nicholson Jones; preceded in death by his children Raymond Nicholson and Donna Nicholson Gourand; survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; brother of Anna Chappell; former husband of Patricia Nicholson. John served in the U.S. Army and retired as a purchasing agent. Graveside service Wednesday, July 5th at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials service Thursday, July 6th at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Clarkston. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

