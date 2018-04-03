John Nathaniel LOWELL

LOWELL, John Nathaniel “Nat” of Clarkston; March 31, 2018; age 80; Loving husband of Sharon for 58 years; Father of John and Tom (Jen) Lowell; Extremely proud Bopa of Nathaniel, Andrea, Elise, Matthew, Sara, Olivia and Lilja; Brother of Bruce Lowell; Special uncle of Cody and Heather. John’s entire world revolved around his grandkids who he absolutely cherished. He was their biggest fan. He was honored to be called Bopa by many. John was always ready to take his grandkids wherever they needed to go and would do anything to spend time with them. He will be greatly missed by many. Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Saturday, April 14th at 2:00 pm with a Memorial Service to follow beginning at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John’s memory and Thomas Lowell’s honor to the ALS Association via his personal page: http://webwa.alsa.org/goto/InMemoryofJohnLowell