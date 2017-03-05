John TEAL

obit Teal, EstelTEAL, John; of Clarkston; March 4, 2017; age 69; husband of Phyllis for 51 years; father of Dianna Teal & Jeff (Jennifer) Teal; papa of Brendan & Logan. John retired as General Motors Union Representative Local 5960, Lake Orion, after 38 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, restoring cars and riding his bike. Memorial Service Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

