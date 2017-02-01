John W. Koval of Dansville, age 62, formerly of Clarkston, passed away January 26, 2017. He was born July 31, 1954, in Highland Park, MI, to John and Elsie Koval.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 39 years, Karen Longcore Koval; his two daughters, Julie (Jeffrey) Cassidy and Leah (Rafael Bucio) Koval; and his first grandchild, expected in August. He is also survived by his parents and two siblings.

John was a career firefighter for 30 years in Bloomfield Township. He served on the Clarkston School Board and was the world’s most enthusiastic Band Booster. He was an avid woodworker, who shared his talents with the community.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, with a luncheon to follow. Please bring your “John Koval” stories to the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com