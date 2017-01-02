John W. WICKSTROM

WICKSTROM, John W.; of Clarkston; December 31, 2016; age 80; husband of Sally for 60 years; father of Consie (William) Pickard and John Jr (Sandra) Wickstrom; grandpa “Puppa” of Dirk (LeeAnn) Ridley Jr., Emily (Charles) Kesler, Rev. John (Kristia) Wickstrom III, Aimee (Mike) Campbell and Nicole (Nathan) Sweet; also survived by 14 great grandchildren. John loved his family and God. He retired from Cadillac Motor Division at the Milford Proving Grounds after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed wood carving, traveling and restoring his Model A. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral service Thursday 11:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston with visitation directly at church after 10:00 am. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com