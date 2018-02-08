Jolly holiday with Mary

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

The Clarkston High School Drama Club invites you to 1910s England and see the magical tale of Mary Poppins, the Broadway musical, Feb. 15-17.

The musicial is based on the books by P.L. Travers, the Walt Disney film, and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins.

“Mary Poppins is the story of a magical nanny helping a family that has grown apart to come together and rediscover what’s really important in life,” said Charlie Lussenhop, who portrays Bert.

“Jane and Michael Banks are a little misbehaved and Mary Poppins saves the day with her expert nannying skills,” added senior Maureen Stewart, publicity chair. “However, she teaches them valuable lessons in the most interesting way possible through chimney sweeps, flying kites, and of course, through magic.”

Lussenhop explained he loves becoming his character, Bert.

“When I’m Bert I can be truly free,” he said. “He does whatever he wants, and is kind and caring because that is truly how he enjoys carrying himself, not because that’s what other people expect. He is unapologetically himself and that is really fun to play.”

Stewart plays Miss Lark, a neighbor to the Banks family.

“Miss Lark is sassy, outgoing and cares a little too much about her dog, Willoughby,” she said. “This is an interesting role due to the fact we are working with a dog. Come see the show to find out more.”

She added besides the dog there are other reasons to see Mary Poppins.

“People should come see Mary Poppins because it’ll be, as Mary says ‘Practically perfect in every way,'” she said. “The magic involved in the show makes for an exciting and interesting experience for the audience.”

“Everyone in the community should come out to see this show because it’s a story anyone can relate to and enjoy, and the show is truly magical,” Lussenhop added. “No matter who you are, this show will entertain.”

See the production at the high school’s performing arts center, Feb. 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 17 and 18 at 2 p.m .

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and seniors. They can be purchased by visiting www.centerstageticketing.com/clarkstonhigh. The number for the box office is 248-623-4024.

Tickets can also be purchased in person Monday through Friday during school lunches, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.