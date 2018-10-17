Jonas (Herb) PERSON

PERSON, Jonas (Herb); of Oxford formerly of Waterford, MI & Northport, FL; Oct. 15, 2018; age 89; husband of Ruby; father of Jon (Lori) Person, Victoria (Kevin) Goral, Chris (Kathy) Person, Sandra (Marty) Scott & Michael (Ann) Person; beloved grandpa of Kristen, Jennifer, Jonathon, Patricia, Kaitlyn, Kevin, Brendan, Lexi, Daniel, Mikayla, Abby, Matthew & 3 great grandchildren; brother of Gunvor Haefner; preceded in death by his children Daniel & Patricia. Jonas was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War 1948-1951. He retired in 1987 from General Motors Parts Division as Art Dept. Manager and Member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and Elks #810. He was an avid golfer, having scored 4 holes in one. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, bicycling, playing cards, woodcarving, drawing and painting with watercolors & oils. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 2:00pm-8:00pm with an Elks Lodge of Sorrow service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting at the church at 9:30am. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn.Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com