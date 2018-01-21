Jonathan Rae BAENZIGER

BAENZIGER, Jonathan Rae; of Clarkston; suddenly January 20, 2018; age 26; beloved son of Jennifer & Doug; big brother of Mitchell & Lauren; grandson of Millie (late Richard) Ziemann; preceded in death by his sister Chelsea Rae & grandparents Helen & John Baenziger; nephew of Richard (late Irena) Ziemann, Dave (Donna) Ziemann, Don Ziemann, Judy (Pete) Alongi, Jack (Audrey) Baenziger & Jill Barker; also survived by many cousins. Jonathan loved family, cars, sports and life itself. He was a 2009 Clarkston High School graduate, where he enjoyed playing basketball. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston. Private interment Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dawn Farm Addiction Treatment Center, Ann Arbor. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com