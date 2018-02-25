Joseph Anthony ANDARY

ANDARY, Joseph Anthony; “Joey” of Clarkston; February 22, 2018; age 18. Son of Angela Valchine and James Andary; brother of Daniel Andary; grandson of Carol (late Joseph) Valchine and the late David and Jamal Andary; nephew of Susan (Mike) Coventry, Vicki (David) Gates and Michael (Carrie) Valchine; cousin of Jennifer, Isabella, Maggie, Annie, Katie, Sophia and Lola. Friends may visit Monday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/in- memoriam-joseph-a-andary or Common Ground. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com