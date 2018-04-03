Joseph L. TERRITO

TERRITO, Joseph L., D.O.; of Clarkston; March 31, 2018; age 81; husband of Beverly for 62 years; father of Joseph (Angela) Territo, Cindy Karagosian, Christine (Phil Treais) Morrisroe, Jeff (Dina) Territo, Jon ( Michelle) Territo & Jim Territo; also survived by 14 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren; brother of Luise Smela, Mary Territo & Carl (Kathy) Territo. Dr. Territo of Drayton Clinic, practiced medicine for 50 years. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 4:00-8:00 pm with Rosary Service at 7:00 pm and Wednesday 4:00-8:00 pm with Remembrance Remarks at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorials may be made to McLaren Oakland Foundation or St. Daniel Catholic Church. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com
