Joseph Samuel Martin

MARTIN, SGT Joseph Samuel “Joe”; of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington; formerly of Clarkston; suddenly passed away August 16, 2018; age 25; husband of Jordan; son of Mary Martin and Dennis Martin; grandson of Mary Lackamp and Jean Bielski; brother of Juliana (Nick) Fenton and Dennis (Whitney) Martin; uncle of June, Josie, Atlas, Finn, Jamie, Mitchell and Kyler; son in law of Charles and Colette Krumnow; brother in law of Laurin (Zac) Austin and Britney (Kyle) Priddy. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Joe graduated from Clarkston High School in 2012. He proudly served in the United States Army Able Company 1-17IN REGT. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3-9 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Interment with Full Military Honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to United Services Organization (USO) or Any Soldier Inc. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com