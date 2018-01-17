Joseph TOMBRELLA

TOMBRELLA, Joseph; of Clarkston; January 14, 2018; age 88; preceded in death less than a month ago by his wife Mary; father in law of Kim ( late Joseph Anthony); grandpa of Emelia; brother in law to Lorene Tombrella; survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Joseph retired from City of Centerline and formerly owned/operated The Pretzel Peddler. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday, January 17th from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, Rochester Hillshttps://secure.qgiv.com/for/ldb . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com