WHITT, Joshua Dean “Josh” of Clarkston; passed away April 11, 2018; age 19. Beloved son of Gemma and Michael Whitt. Loving brother of Conner. Grandson of Barbara Whitt, Lazaro and Veronica Cruz and James and Linda Whitt. Nephew of Raymund (Aileen) Cruz, Rex (Renee) Cruz, Kathleen Francis, Daniel (Andrea) Whitt and Joseph (Heather) Whitt. Cousin of Kylie, Marcus, Jade, Adrianna, Cameron, Paxton, Benjamin, Cody, Brooklyn, Madison, Gabriel and Isabella. Also survived by many extended family and friends. Josh graduated with honors from Clarkston High School Class of 2017. He was attending Oakland County Community College and participating in an internship at Huntington Technology, Southfield. Family and friends may visit Sunday 3-8 pm and Monday 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Service Tuesday 11 am at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to https://www.gofundme.com/9p488v-joshua-dean-whitt. Please leave memories and condolences at the online guestbook: www.wintfuneralhome.com.