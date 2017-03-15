Joyce A. BUTLER

BUTLER, Joyce A. of Clarkston; March 15, 2017; age 82. Preceded in death by her husband Dick. Loving mother of Richard Butler, Connie (John) Morgan and Susan (Tim) Robbins; proud granny of Stephanie (Adam) Loomis, Sarah (Brian) Johnson, Samantha (Adam) Cecil, Miranda (Eric Smith) Morgan, Michael (Sharon) Robbins and Ashley Robbins; great granny of Ani Cecil, Jack Robbins, Troy Johnson and Aubree Johnson; dear sister of Barbara Oates and Judy (Charles) McMichael. Joyce was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing Bridge and the many friendships that it brought her. Friends may visit Friday 5-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 12 noon at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund or Hospice of Michigan. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com