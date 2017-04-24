JOYCE M. SANDIGE

SANDIGE, JOYCE M., of Waterford, went home to be with the Lord, April 21, 2017 at 79 years of age. Born in Princeton, West Virginia the daughter of the late Carl and Evelyn Sandige. Loving mother of Debbie Hill ( Blaise Lacoursier), Curtis Steven Hill (Lori) and Joel (Ceree) Morris; cherished grandmother of K.C., Joe, Tim, Steven, Brad, Curtis, Bruce, Tony, Joel and Vici; dearest great grandmother of Kayleigh, Joseph Jr., Sophia and Dominic. Also survived by her dear brother Carroll (the late Phyllis) Sandige and nieces Tammy and Darlene. Joyce was the most loving and generous person, she would help any stranger by giving them the clothes off of her back. She graduated from Piedmont Bible College where she received her Masters of Theology; she also taught Bible School for years and was a great spiritual leader to many. Her funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be considered to the Disabled Veterans of America in Joyce’s name. To leave a condolence go to www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.