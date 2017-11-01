Judith A. GARBOVITS

GARBOVITS, Judith A. “Judi” of Waterford; October 30, 2017; age 65. Beloved wife of Tony for 48 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Aurina) Garbovits and Jennifer (William) Watson. Proud grandma of Madolyn, Keira, Elijah, Sophia, Gavin and Lincoln. Dear sister of Linda (Griffore). Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends. Judi cherished spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed playing golf and traveling up north. Friends may visit Friday, November 3, 2017; 10 am until 3 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS of Michigan. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com.