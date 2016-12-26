Judith A. ROPERS

ROPERS, Judith A., age 76, of Clarkston went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2016 surrounded by her entire family after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Detroit on February 11, 1940 to William and Adeline Flanagan. Judi attended Bentley High School. She met the love of her life on a blind date and soon married Gerald W. Ropers on June 11, 1960. Judi and Gerry raised their three beautiful daughters in the Royal Oak/Birmingham area where she was a proud stay at home mom. Judi’s love for Gerry and their children was a joy and an inspiration to see. She was an incredible mom, a devoted loving wife, and an amazing example of strength, integrity, faith and family togetherness for all who knew her. After the devastating loss of her husband Gerry to cancer in October 1989, Judi managed to pick up the pieces and continue in her great strength to lead her family and live her life to the fullest for the last 27 years. Judi’s great creativity showed itself most in her ability to make a house feel like home, always striving to bring beauty to her surroundings in her own unique style. She enjoyed her winter home in Jupiter, Florida where she was able to enjoy the game of golf that she loved so much year-round with her many dear friends, especially Gene and Lois. Judi’s tremendous love lives on in her children Renee (Geoff) Cameron, Karen (Stan) Olsen, and Katie (Chris) Harrington. “Grammie” had a special bond with her four wonderful grandchildren, Heidi, Hanna, Paige and Keegan. Judi was also preceded in death by her sister Louise (John) Spisak. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our friends at Hospice of Michigan for their loving care of our Mom in her final days. Our deepest gratitude to all of her Bridgewood Church family and friends who lifted her up in prayer. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10:00 am at Bridgewood Church, Clarkston. Interment Friday 2:45 pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bridgewood Church. Mom and Dad are walking the fairway and their three girls anxiously await pennies from heaven.