Judith A. ZIELKE

ZIELKE, Judith A.; age 78; of Clarkston; passed away June 12, 2018. Judith was born January 16, 1940 in Detroit. She attended St. Scholastica grade school & Mercy High School. She graduated from Michigan State University with a teacher’s bachelor degree & went on to get her Master’s degree from MSU. Judith started her teaching career with the Detroit school system. After teaching there for five years, she transferred to the Farmington school system where she taught in various school buildings in the Farmington area. Judy retired on May 31, 2000 after 38 years of teaching in the Detroit & Farmington Hills, MI school systems. She is survived by her husband Robert & three sons: John (Tammi), Andrew (Vicki) & Matthew (Heather). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Connor, Benjamin, Ella, Delaney, Annabelle, Graham & Gavin and great grandchild, Madeline. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral MassSaturday 11:00 am at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church Saturday 9:00am until time of mass. Private entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Assn. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com