Judith Ruth Junod, 72 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Crittenden Hospital, Rochester, Michigan. Judy was born on January 28, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Walter and Josephine Zielke. She was the 2nd of 5 sisters, Janet, Judy, Carol, the late Suzanne, and Arlene. Judy graduated from Fordson High School and attended Henry Ford Community College and Wayne State University. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy from WSU on June 17, 1969. Judy was united in Holy Matrimony to Frederick P. Junod on December 21, 1968. They were blessed with 2 boys, Marc and Eric. Her memory will forever be cherished by her husband of 50 years and in the lives of her daughters-in-law, Michelle and Amber and her 5 grandchildren, Ethan, Spencer, Brynn, Sylvia and William. Judy loved being a Pharmacist, helping her hundreds of patients understand their prescriptions. She practiced Pharmacy in Michigan for over 30 years. Judy played flute and violin in high school and college. She was an avid birder, loved to plant a garden and tend to her many flowers. Judy was proud to have a Private Pilot’s License and loved to spend time at her home in Florida. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 5-8pm and Saturday 9:30 – 10:30am. Funeral Service Saturday at 10:30am at the funeral home. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.